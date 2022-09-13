Forbes names Mayo Clinic Health System and Kwik Trip as best employers in WI

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System is named by Forbes as the top employer in the state. La Crosse-based Kwik Trip came in at number two.
Forbes and Statista conducted anonymous surveys of more than 70,000 people from companies with 500 or more employees nationwide. According to Forbes, those surveyed were asked to rate employers on criteria including compensation, workplace safety, advancement opportunities, and the possibility of telecommuting.
When tallied, Mayo Clinic Health System came out first in Wisconsin.
"I am so proud to work alongside our remarkable staff who are living the Mayo Clinic values every day," says Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. "This recognition can give prospective employees the assurance that they will be joining a great place to work."
Convenience store company Kwik Trip/Kwik Star came in second on Forbes' Wisconsin list. They also appeared at #18 on the Minnesota list. Kwik Star is the name of the stores in Iowa.
Festival Foods also appears on the list. The grocery store chain is #48 on the Wisconsin list.
Eau Claire-based Menards appeared at #28 on the list of best Iowa employers.