Former Canton City Clerk sentenced on swindling charge

PRESTON, Minn. (WXOW) - The former City Clerk of Canton, Minnesota is headed to jail after getting sentenced on Monday.
Lolitta "Lolly" Melander pleaded guilty to a felony charge of theft by swindle in Fillmore County District Court in early January.
She was charged in 2019 with taking more than $134,000 of city funds under her control. She originally was charged with 26 counts related to the thefts that occurred between 2011 and March 2019. An audit uncovered the missing funds.
She resigned as City Clerk in March 2019 after 15 years on the job.
Melander, 54 of Lanesboro, was sentenced Monday to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail and 10 years of supervised probation. Melander must also pay restitution in the amount of $69,916 and perform 50 hours of community work service.
As part of her sentence, Melander has received a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from her record is she successfully completes all parts of her sentence.