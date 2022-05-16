Former judge looks to return to La Crosse County bench

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A local attorney who served briefly as a judge in 2015 announces her candidacy to return to the bench in La Crosse County.
Candice Tlustosch of West Salem said Monday she is running for the Branch 1 seat being vacated by retiring Judge Ramona Gonzalez. She's leaving the bench on July 1. Gov. Tony Evers will appoint a replacement to fill the remainder of Gonzalez's term.
The election is set for April 2023.
Gonzalez's situation is similar to how Tlustosch became judge in 2015. She was appointed by then-Governor Scott Walker as the La Crosse County Branch 5 Circuit Court Judge with the retirement of Judge Dale Pasell. She served for nearly six months before stepping down when Gloria Doyle was elected to serve in the position.
Tlustosch said in her campaign announcement that the experience she had during her time as judge in handling a variety of cases, plus in her practice, is invaluable. "I have 17 years of broad legal experience in the La Crosse area. Instead of specializing in only one area such as family or criminal law, I have essentially handled all areas of law. Our community needs a judge with experience in all cases that come before the bench, and I have that. Compassion and fairness to all parties is also necessary, so it is important for judges to act without bias.”
Tlustosch currently is the owner of her own law firm in downtown La Crosse.