Former La Crescent Superintendent pleads guilty to disorderly conduct charge

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - The former superintendent for the La Crescent-Hokah School District was sentenced to probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct charge. 

During a court hearing, Eric Marinez received one year of probation on the misdemeanor charge and ordered to pay a $275 fine from Judge Terrence Walters.

A misdemeanor charge of domestic assault was dismissed. 

Martinez was arrested following a domestic incident at his La Crescent residence on November 5, 2021. 

The district placed him on paid administrative leave following the incident. He resigned later that month.

