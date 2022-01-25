Former La Crescent Superintendent pleads guilty to disorderly conduct charge

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - The former superintendent for the La Crescent-Hokah School District was sentenced to probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct charge.
During a court hearing, Eric Marinez received one year of probation on the misdemeanor charge and ordered to pay a $275 fine from Judge Terrence Walters.
A misdemeanor charge of domestic assault was dismissed.
Martinez was arrested following a domestic incident at his La Crescent residence on November 5, 2021.
The district placed him on paid administrative leave following the incident. He resigned later that month.