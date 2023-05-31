Former La Crosse City Council candidate charged with child sexual assault

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A former candidate for La Crosse City Council and member of the city's Human Rights Commission is formally charged with child sexual assault.
Chauncy Turner appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon where he was charged with two counts of 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault-Contact with a child under 13, and one count of Invasion of Privacy-Surveillance Device.
The criminal complaint said that he inappropriately touched two children, one three and one 11.
The complaint said also detailed how Turner placed his cell phone in a bathroom and recorded the children using the bathroom or shower. Videos found after a search warrant for Turner's phone and computer showed him setting up the camera in the bathroom.
Turner was arrested on May 24 and placed in the La Crosse County Jail. He's held there on a $10,000 cash bond according to the district attorney's office.
He returns to court on June 7.