Former La Crosse City Council candidate held on child sexual assault charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A former candidate for La Crosse City Council and the city's Human Rights Commission is jailed awaiting charges of two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Chauncy Turner appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court for a bond hearing on Thursday following his arrest the day before.
La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Julie Nelson said in court that Turner faces two counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Invasion of Privacy, all felonies she said.
As she spoke to Judge Ramona Gonzalez asking for a high cash bond, Nelson said, "The charges are very serious and the exposure is great. The allegations are sexual assault of multiple children over a significant span of time."
Nelson asked for a $10,000 cash bond for Turner. Judge Gonzalez agreed citing there was a significant risk of flight as she set the bond.
Formal charges against Turner are expected on Tuesday.
Turner lost his race for the 13th District seat on the La Crosse City Council in April 2021.
He also is a former chair of the city's Human Rights Commission.