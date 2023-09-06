Former La Crosse County Board Chair announces Congressional run

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A former long-time member of the La Crosse County Board is entering the race for the 3rd Congressional District.

Tara Johnson announced her candidacy Wednesday morning to replace first-term incumbent Rep. Derrick Van Orden in the November 2024 contest.

She is running as a Democrat.

Johnson is best known for her more than two decades on the La Crosse County Board.

In 2011, she became the first woman to serve as County Board Chair. She chose to not run for re-election in 2020.

Johnson is the third person to announce their candidacy for the 3rd Congressional District.

In July, Rebecca Cooke, a small business owner and Eau Claire native, announced her bid for the seat.

She ran for the seat in 2022 before losing in the Democratic primary to Brad Pfaff, who lost in November to Van Orden.

In August, a law school student at Harvard said he plans to move to La Crosse after graduating in the spring, then launch his race for Congress as a Democrat.

Van Orden has not yet announced any re-election plans.