Former La Crosse doctor sentenced for child sexual assault

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A former La Crosse pediatrician appeared in court for sentencing on Monday.
Joseph T. Poterucha, 41, was sentenced to 5 1/2 years behind bars and 14 years of extended supervision for the sexual assault of underaged victims. Poterucha will also have to register as a sex offender.
The criminal complaint said a 10-year-old victim in the case said that Poterucha touched her under her clothes in October of 2021. The victim told an adult which ultimately led to the investigation.
In court on Monday, the victims told Judge Todd Bjerke about Poterucha grooming and manipulating them. Poterucha then admitted to his wrongdoing and said he was getting help for alcoholism and controlling his sexual urges.
Poterucha was originally facing three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor but took a plea deal. He plead guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child and a fourth-degree sexual assault charge.
Judge Bjerke said the former doctor should have known better.
"Your area of expertise was with pediatrics," Bjerke said. "All the things you have told me here you should have known where to find help before you crossed that line."
Poterucha was let go from his position as a supervising pediatric physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in 2021 because of his arrest then.
In November 2021, Poterucha surrendered his medical license in Wisconsin, followed by his license to practice in Minnesota in January 2022.