Former Rep. Ron Kind joins Washington law firm as policy advisor

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Recently retired Congressman Ron Kind has joined a Washington, D.C. law firm as a Senior Policy Advisor.
In a news release issued on Monday, the firm of Arnold & Porter announced that Kind is now a part of its Legislative and Public Policy practice in Washington.
Kind left office in January after 26 years representing Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
“We are looking forward to welcoming Rep. Kind to the firm after a distinguished 26 years in Congress. His involvement and leadership in major healthcare, tax and trade issues will allow him to provide important insights and advice to our clients as they navigate key legislative and policy issues in Washington,” said Richard M. Alexander, the chairman of Arnold & Porter.
The statement cites Kind's legislative experience on a broad range of topics including the Affordable Care Act, natural resources, education, and agriculture.
“I’m proud of my 26 years serving my constituents in Wisconsin and our country. Now I am eager to begin a new chapter of my career at Arnold & Porter, where I look forward to helping clients find solutions to complex policy and legal issues that affect us all,” Rep. Kind said in the statement. “I joined Arnold & Porter’s Legislative & Public Policy team because their bipartisan approach, substantive policy engagement and deep roster of legal talent is similar to how I approached policymaking while in Congress.”