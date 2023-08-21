 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Former Trump attorney John Eastman agrees to $100,000 bond, release conditions in Fulton County criminal case

  • Updated
  • 0
Former Trump attorney John Eastman agrees to $100,000 bond, release conditions in Fulton County criminal case

John Eastman, here on June 20, faces multiple criminal charges for his alleged role in helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

 Eric Thayer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has reached a bond agreement with one of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants: conservative attorney John Eastman, according to a new court filing on Monday.

Eastman’s $100,000 bond order is the first to appear on the Fulton county court website.

Eastman faces multiple criminal charges for his alleged role in helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

All of the 19 defendants in the case who were indicted last week, including Trump, are expected to turn themselves in this week ahead of a Friday deadline set by Willis. Attorneys for defendants in the Trump case are expected to negotiate with the district attorney’s office to agree to terms of release and bond for their clients – known as a consent bond – before they turn themselves in at the jail in Fulton County.

As part of his agreement, Eastman agreed not to communicate “in any way” about the case with any co-defendant or witness except through counsel. The order signed by his lawyer also says Eastman “shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

Eastman devised and promoted a six-step plan for then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn Joe Biden’s victory while presiding over the Electoral College certification on January 6, 2021. He also urged Georgia state lawmakers to appoint fake GOP electors to replace the legitimate slate of Democratic electors.

A bipartisan array of legal scholars have said Eastman’s schemes were unconstitutional.

Eastman also was referenced, though not explicitly by name, as an unindicted co-conspirator in special counsel Jack Smith’s federal election subversion case against Trump.

Harvey Silverglate, co-counsel for Eastman, said in a statement following last week’s indictment that Eastman “will challenge this indictment in any and all forums available to him.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

