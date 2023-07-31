 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Vernon County employee arrested on embezzling charge

  • Updated
  • 0
court gavel 1.jpg

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A former Vernon County employee is arrested for embezzling more than $10,000 from her employer.

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that Kayla J. Fortney, 30, of Gays Mills was taken into custody on July 27 on a charge of Theft greater than $10,000. 

Kayla Fortney mug shot-073123.jpg

Sheriff Torgerson said that Viroqua Police investigated for six weeks after receiving reports that Fortney, a former administrative assistant, embezzled county funds. 

Fortney appeared at a bond hearing on Friday. She was released on a $5,000 signature bond.

Formal charges haven't been filed yet by the Vernon County District Attorney's Office. 

Fortney is scheduled to appear back in Vernon County Circuit Court on September 6. 

Tags

Recommended for you