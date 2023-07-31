Former Vernon County employee arrested on embezzling charge

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A former Vernon County employee is arrested for embezzling more than $10,000 from her employer.
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that Kayla J. Fortney, 30, of Gays Mills was taken into custody on July 27 on a charge of Theft greater than $10,000.
Sheriff Torgerson said that Viroqua Police investigated for six weeks after receiving reports that Fortney, a former administrative assistant, embezzled county funds.
Fortney appeared at a bond hearing on Friday. She was released on a $5,000 signature bond.
Formal charges haven't been filed yet by the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.
Fortney is scheduled to appear back in Vernon County Circuit Court on September 6.