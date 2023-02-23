Former WI Governor Tony Earl passes away

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation Moving Out... .As wintry precipitation has started to clear across some portions of the area, reports of 8 to 12 inches of snow and a 1/4 inch of ice have been received. This wintry mix of snow and freezing drizzle will continue to move northeast out of the local area late this morning. Winds will continue to drift snow, especially on ridge tops, higher terrain and open areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow with additional accumulations of up to 1 inch. Brief period of wintry mix with light icing possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&