Formula recall leads to supply shortages

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it's investigating consumer complaints of bacterial infections in four infants who consumed powdered infant formula produced in Abbot Nutrition's Facility in Sturgis, Michigan.
The recall has caused product shortages in many stores.
A registered dietitian from the Woman, Infants and Children Program Jennifer Miller, suggested exploring new brand options during the recall.
"We're encouraging caregivers to follow up with their medical providers." Miller continued, "What are the options that are on the shelves cause there is formula on the shelves it just might not be what your child has always been on."
Miller also said that you should avoid certain alternatives such as making your own formula, diluting formula and switching to cow, almond or goat milk as it would be detrimental to an infant.
Miller encourages anyone struggling to find formula or needing advise on the right brand to buy, to call the La Crosse Health Department WIC and speak to a dietitian for assistance.
La Crosse WIC: (608) 785-9865.