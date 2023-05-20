Fort McCoy celebrates Armed Forces Day

FORT McCOY, Wis. (WXOW)- Every third Saturday of May, Fort McCoy recognizes those who have served through their Armed Forces Day celebration.
U.S. Army Garrison Commander at Fort McCoy, Col. Stephen Messenger, said that visitors can explore military equipment and learn from the soldiers.
"What I see is pride in the people who have served and I see wonder and opportunity in the kids that are planning to serve in the future," Messenger said. "Just to see them play on the vehicles and experiment the different stuff the military has to offer. "
Kolton Kamakian attended the event and said he has many family members currently serving as well as veterans.
He added that the activities keep him coming back each year and thinks there may be a future for him in the U.S. Army.
"I've been here like the past three years and I have always loved the rock wall and when I heard the rock wall was coming back and the bounce house I was really excited so I just wanted to come back here and relive it," Kamakian.
Every second and fourth Friday of the month you can view the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and History Center.