Fort McCoy Fire Department receives international accreditation

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department was reaccredited for a third time by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.
Taking place every five years, the accreditation process looks at the department and its programs as a whole but it also requires documentation and sitting before the accreditation board.
This is the installation's third time receiving the accreditation. The first was in 2012.
Assistant Fire Chief Brady Brever said in a news release Monday that the reaccreditation process is important and keeps them improving.
“I think that the key is that it’s a continuous improvement plan,” Brever said. “So, the accreditation process forces you to really kind of peel back the onion and look at your department and identify, honestly, your strengths and your weaknesses and then work on your opportunities for improvement and maintain what you’re doing well."
Fort McCoy is one of eight Army fire departments to be internationally accredited.
