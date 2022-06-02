Fort McCoy hosts local law enforcement leaders

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - On May 24, Fort McCoy hosted local law enforcement leaders in an open-house event to showcase the post’s mission firsthand.
Public Affairs Specialist Christopher Hanson of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office helped organize this engagement event which took place shortly after Armed Forces Day.
“This specific event offers the added benefit of highlighting some outstanding training venues available to our local law enforcement agencies,” Hanson said. “Our Community Leader Engagement events are part of an award-winning program developed to strengthen ties with regional and local communities and give them a more thorough overview of what Fort McCoy is all about.”
“Previous engagements were invaluable to improving support and cooperation with the installation during Operation Allies Refuge/Welcome, which made our job here at Fort McCoy much easier,” said Hanson.
Those in attendance at the open-house event included more than a dozen leaders from Monroe County, La Crosse County, Sparta, Black River Falls, and other nearby municipalities.
Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss led the engagement visit around the post.
The tour included stops at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility on South Post, training areas on North Post, Garrison Headquarters, and the fort's Community Center for lunch.
They also updated the community leaders on the economic impact provided by the post. According to garrison officials, Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020. The fort trains more than 100,000 military personnel every year.
According to Hanson, more Community Engagement Events are expected in the future.