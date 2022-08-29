Fort McCoy locked down briefly late Sunday

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - After receiving information of a potential security concern, police at Fort McCoy briefly locked down the facility late Sunday night.
A fort spokesperson said that at around 11 p.m., Fort McCoy Police were alerted to the potential security concern on the post.
The spokesperson said that out of an abundance of caution, the installation was placed on lockdown for the protection of those at the fort.
As the investigation went on, they discovered that there was no threat to anyone on the post. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 2:30 p.m.
No other information was available from the fort.