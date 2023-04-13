Fort McCoy officials and DNR provide update on Monroe County fire

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. ...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and Goodhue zones. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton and Crawford Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. && ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into Riverside Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&