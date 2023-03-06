Fort McCoy provides $2.5B boost to economy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Fort McCoy is providing a bigger boost to the local economy than last year.
A spokesperson at the fort said the economic impact for FY (Fiscal Year) 2022 was about $2.52 billion. That's an increase from $1.93 billion in 2021.
One of the reasons for the increase were expenditures such as payroll which rose from $481.6 million in 2021 to just over $629 million in 2022. Approximately 2,444 people worked at the fort in FY 2022-1,320 civilians, 586 military, and 538 contract employees. Two-thirds of the post's workforce lives in Monroe County according to the fort.
Another reason was the more than $42 million in construction on the post.
The fort also trained its share of troops during FY 2022 which ran from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022. During that time, the fort saw 77,421 members of the Army Reserve, National Guard, and active duty troops from not just the Army, but Marines, Navy, and Air Force.