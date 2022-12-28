Fort McCoy receives nearly $70 million for barracks projects

FORT McCOY, Wis. (WXOW)- Collectively Fort McCoy receives $69 million to fund permanently constructed barracks as part of the recently-passed Omnibus bill in Washington.
Senator Tammy Baldwin announced more than $255.7 million for Wisconsin projects she supported in the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023.
$38 million will fund enlisted barracks at Ft. McCoy to house 400 soldiers during annual training and mobilization.
The remaining $31 million is for an officer barracks for 160 soldiers who come to the fort with the enlisted soldiers.
Congressman Ron Kind said he worked closely with other elected officials to help secure the funding.
"We work really closely with Senator Baldwin's office to have some dedicated funding for to modernize the barracks not only for the enlisted men and women but for the officer corps, too, so when they go to Fort McCoy for the all season training, when they get there, they can walk away with a really positive experience.," Kind said.
The congressman said that it will help protect the fort which he said has roughly a billion dollar economic impact in the area.