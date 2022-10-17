Fort McCoy reports a decrease in training numbers

FORT MCCOY, (WXOW) -- Fort McCoy reported its training numbers were down in fiscal year 2022, partly due to the support provided during Operation Allies Welcome where they welcomed almost 13,000 Afghan guests to the post.
Just over 116,000 soldiers trained at Fort McCoy in fiscal year 2021, compared to 77,421 in FY 2022 the latest report from the fort's public affairs office.
The fort hosts Army Reserve soldiers, National Guard members and active duty troops from Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force to train on the installation.
They take part in things like the Warrior Exercise, Combat Support Training, Global Medic and training in extreme weather.
The fort's Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security project similar or higher training numbers for FY 2023.
To learn more, click here.