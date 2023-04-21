Fort McCoy takes claims for damages from wildfire

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - In a Facebook post one week after a wildfire burned several thousand acres, Fort McCoy said that people who were injured or had property damage from the Arcadia fire might be eligible for compensation.
It said, "If you sustained property damage or personal injuries as a result of the April 12, 2023, fire at Fort McCoy, you may have a compensable claim."
The post went on to say that people can file claims with the fort's Claims Office.
It concluded, "You may also e-mail usarmy.mccoy.id-readiness.mbx.ilo-claims@army.mil or call 608-388-2165 with questions regarding your claim."
Click here to go to Fort McCoy's Claims site
The site outlines the procedures and paperwork needed to file a claim. It doesn't say who or what would be eligible for compensation, or how much they'd be compensated, for loses due to the fire.
The Arcadia Fire, named after a road in the area where the fire began, burned nearly 3,100 acres, closed roads, and forced evacuations during the approximately three days it took to contain the fire.
Despite Red Flag warnings across the state on April 12, the Fort had prescribed burns scheduled that day.