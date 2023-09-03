Fort McCoy to hold Retiree Appreciation Day on September 8

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Conditions This Afternoon for Parts of
Wisconsin...

.The combination of record hot temperatures, low relative
humidity, southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph--gusting to 25 mph at
times, and dry vegetation will result in very conducive conditions
for fires to become unmanageable this afternoon into the early
evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS OVER SOUTHWEST AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...This afternoon into the early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Afternoon high temperatures will reach 95 to 101
degrees.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start could spread rapidly and become
hard to control. Please heed any local burning bands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT... Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 103
degrees expected through Tuesday. Overnight lows will only fall
into the low to mid-70s.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi and Wisconsin river valleys and their nearby
tributaries over southeast Minnesota, southwest and west-
central Wisconsin, and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during
the afternoon hours each day.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity values today and Monday will be
on the lower side, but do increase for Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you spend time outside. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets
should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&

Fort McCoy to hold Retiree Appreciation Day on September 8

  • Updated
  • 0
Fort McCoy Gate plasma.png

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Military retirees can find out more about the latest benefits they're entitled to at an event on Friday, September 8 at Fort McCoy. 

The 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day goes from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Building 2472 on the post. 

The day begins with a prayer breakfast at 7 a.m. 

About 300 attended the event last year.

"This really is a must-attend event for men and women from all military branches of service who have retired or are about to retire from service to our country. This is a free information benefits open house where you can get a lot of questions answered and learn more about support available,” said Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Brent Johnson.

“The ultimate goal of the Retiree Appreciation Day is to bring together those military retirees and give them an opportunity to receive some of the most up-to-date information on the benefits they are entitled to with a seminar setting followed by a retiree benefits vendor expo,” Johnson said. “We look forward to seeing everyone at our event.”

The Retiree Appreciation Day is free to military retirees. No pre-registration is required. Attendees will need a military retiree ID to get onto the post. 

More information is available by calling the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office at 800-452-0923, or by e-mail at usarmy.mccoy.id-readiness.mbx.dhr-rso@army.mil.

