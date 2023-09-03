Fort McCoy to hold Retiree Appreciation Day on September 8

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Military retirees can find out more about the latest benefits they're entitled to at an event on Friday, September 8 at Fort McCoy.
The 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day goes from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Building 2472 on the post.
The day begins with a prayer breakfast at 7 a.m.
About 300 attended the event last year.
"This really is a must-attend event for men and women from all military branches of service who have retired or are about to retire from service to our country. This is a free information benefits open house where you can get a lot of questions answered and learn more about support available,” said Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Brent Johnson.
“The ultimate goal of the Retiree Appreciation Day is to bring together those military retirees and give them an opportunity to receive some of the most up-to-date information on the benefits they are entitled to with a seminar setting followed by a retiree benefits vendor expo,” Johnson said. “We look forward to seeing everyone at our event.”
The Retiree Appreciation Day is free to military retirees. No pre-registration is required. Attendees will need a military retiree ID to get onto the post.
More information is available by calling the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office at 800-452-0923, or by e-mail at usarmy.mccoy.id-readiness.mbx.dhr-rso@army.mil.