"Forward La Crosse" looking for community feedback

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - "Forward La Crosse" is a project that is asking for community feedback to find key issues the city can work on in the coming years.
In 2002, the city's "Confluence" plan was set. This new opportunity serves as an update to adjust with the times as future generations make their presence felt in the area.
Tim Acklin, the Planning Administrator of the City & Planning Department, said that a top priority is incorporating minority voices in the survey as the city didn't do as good a job during the last wave of inputs.
“By reaching out to those community leaders of those underrepresented populations," Acklin said. "Try to figure out a way to engage in those communities more than we ever have in the past. We have recognized that we haven’t had a lot of participation from different demographics and various age groups and various communities in our past planning efforts. We’re trying to figure out a way to change that.”
Acklin says that the city is already seeing feedback on current issues, such as the consolidation of La Crosse schools. City Planning Commissioner Jacob Sciammas hopes the city will come together to address this and other issues and find common ground moving forward.
“We have such an old plan in place right now, it’s like we’re rudderless," Sciammas said. "If we want to sail with a big open sail, then we have to provide feedback for what we want the future to look like. Our school’s consolidation. Right now, why are we desperate to find a location for that? That should have been something described and discussed before we got to this moment. So do we want to deal with desperation or do we want to deal with good projected planning. I hope people choose the latter.”
Ways to contribute include surveys and voting games online. Click here for more information on providing input.