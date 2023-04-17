 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.


Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon after 4pm.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet early
Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fountain City looking for volunteers to help sandbag

  • Updated
  • 0
Sandbags

Cities need help with sandbagging

 By Kevin Millard

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) - Fountain City needs help with sandbagging. 

The city issued a statement asking for volunteers starting on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 a.m. 

They're looking for 20-30 people per two hour shift.

The statement said that groups can call Mayor Gwen Katula at 507-459-5547 to sign up for a time slot. Individuals can just show up at the sandbagging location and check in. 

Sandbagging is taking place on Liberty Street by the Fountain City Post Office. 

Anyone who comes to help is asked to bring a pair of work gloves and an extra shovel you've got one available. The city is also accepting pallets to help move the sandbags to areas around the city. 

Volunteers will get water and food along with a place to rest at the Monarch Public House.

All other supplies are provided by the city. 

The statement said Buffalo County is putting up a HESCO flood barrier system along Highway 35 in areas most impacted by flooding. Residents in those high impact flooding areas need sandbags to protect their property. 

