Fountain City looking for volunteers to help sandbag

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) - Fountain City needs help with sandbagging.
The city issued a statement asking for volunteers starting on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 a.m.
They're looking for 20-30 people per two hour shift.
The statement said that groups can call Mayor Gwen Katula at 507-459-5547 to sign up for a time slot. Individuals can just show up at the sandbagging location and check in.
Sandbagging is taking place on Liberty Street by the Fountain City Post Office.
Anyone who comes to help is asked to bring a pair of work gloves and an extra shovel you've got one available. The city is also accepting pallets to help move the sandbags to areas around the city.
Volunteers will get water and food along with a place to rest at the Monarch Public House.
All other supplies are provided by the city.
The statement said Buffalo County is putting up a HESCO flood barrier system along Highway 35 in areas most impacted by flooding. Residents in those high impact flooding areas need sandbags to protect their property.