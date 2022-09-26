Fountain City museum auction brings in $8.5 million

WALWORTH, Wis. (WXOW) - A collection of classic cars, motorcycles, toys, and pedal cars from a small town in western Wisconsin was worth a lot of money.
On Monday, Mecum Auctions said that the recent auction at Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City brought in $8.5 million in sales.
The auction house provided details of some of the highest selling items in the four-day in-person and online auction.
The highest-selling vehicle at the auction was a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. The pre-auction estimate was between $40,000-$50,000. It sold for $242,000.
The next highest was a 1959 Chevrolet Impala convertible which sold for $121,000.
The top-selling motorcycle at the auction was a 1940 Indian Four that went for $99,000.
Pedal cars were hot items at the auction. According to Mecum's, the top three were commissioned by museum owner Elmer Duellman and hand-built for a very authentic appearance.
A 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird Pedal Car sold for $59,000, while a 1970 Richard Petty Plymouth Superbird Pedal Car sold for $47,200, with a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Pedal Car selling for $37,760.