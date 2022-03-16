Fountain City's emerald is The Monarch

Fountain City, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Monarch Public House opened the same year artist Norman Rockwell was born and Coca Cola first starting putting soda into bottles. To visit The Monarch today, it's hard to believe it's been around since 1894.
"This is The Monarch, it means royalty," said owner John Harrington. He and his wife Lori have owned the pub since 1995.
Harrington first became acquainted with The Monarch back in 1994. While deer hunting in the area, he stopped in for a visit. He ended up spending the night.
"Unfortunately the upstairs hadn't been used since the early 1960's," Harrington said. "When I put my heater up there, by bed roll and lantern, it heated up the room, it woke up the wasps and the bats, so it was an interesting week."
But the experience didn't dissuade Harrington from seeing the true beauty of the place.
"That's when the vision started, all of those 15 foot pressed in ceilings and hardwood floors," Harrington says he wanted to turn a vision into a reality.
After buying the Monarch, he and Lori began the restoration process.
"She asked how long it would take and I said three years. On May 6th this year we start our 27th year."
The work continues but it's a labor of love. By definition, the Irish public house has been up and running as intended.
"It's community, it's family, it's friendship," Harrington said. "It's the spirit of the longing and always having a happy place to go."