Fountain City's emerald is The Monarch

  Updated
Fountain City, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Monarch Public House opened the same year artist Norman Rockwell was born and Coca Cola first starting putting soda into bottles. To visit The Monarch today, it's hard to believe it's been around since 1894.

pub three

Local brews and plenty of other spirits fill out the bar at The Monarch.

"This is The Monarch, it means royalty," said owner John Harrington. He and his wife Lori have owned the pub since 1995.

Pub One

The Monarch has been a tavern for over a century. 

Harrington first became acquainted with The Monarch back in 1994. While deer hunting in the area, he stopped in for a visit. He ended up spending the night.

"Unfortunately the upstairs hadn't been used since the early 1960's," Harrington said. "When I put my heater up there, by bed roll and lantern, it heated up the room, it woke up the wasps and the bats, so it was an interesting week."

pub two

A great St. Patrick's Day destination, The Monarch is all things Irish Public House.

But the experience didn't dissuade Harrington from seeing the true beauty of the place.

"That's when the vision started, all of those 15 foot pressed in ceilings and hardwood floors," Harrington says he wanted to turn a vision into a reality.

After buying the Monarch, he and Lori began the restoration process.

"She asked how long it would take and I said three years. On May 6th this year we start our 27th year."

The work continues but it's a labor of love. By definition, the Irish public house has been up and running as intended.

pub four

Owner John Harrington says the Irish Public House is a place for community, a gathering place for family and friendship.

"It's community, it's family, it's friendship," Harrington said. "It's the spirit of the longing and always having a happy place to go."