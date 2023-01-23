Four arrested on burglary charges of southside home

LA CROSSE,Wis. (WXOW) - Four people were arrested Sunday night following the burglary of a La Crosse home.
According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse Police were called to the 1000 block of South 17th Street around 7:30 p.m. after reports that flashlights were seen inside the unoccupied residence.
Officers caught one person outside the home and three more inside. The officers also found some furniture and boxes of items removed from the house.
Two of the four appeared on Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Jacob Dobbs, 42, and Alana Rae Campbell, 32, were given signature bonds at the hearing.
Two other people are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. They're currently in the La Crosse County Jail.