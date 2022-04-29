Four hurt in Winona area collision

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Four people are hurt in a crash involving three vehicles Friday morning near Winona.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the collision happened around 8:38 a.m. on Highway 43.
A semi-tractor and a van were headed north. When the van tried to pass the semi, it collided with a southbound vehicle with three people inside.
The van's driver, Adam Mohamed Elmi, 55, of Rochester, was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse non-life-threatening injuries.
The three people in the car, Debra Jo Anderson, 63, of La Crosse, Trisha Ann Fenske, 47, of Winona, and Melissa Ann Gruber, 34, of Winona, were all sent to Winona Health. All three had non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi, William Ralph Mackey, of Walnut Shade, Missouri, was not hurt.
Highway 43 was closed for several hours while crews worked and cleared the scene.