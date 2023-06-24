Four Priests Ordained in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - The Diocese of La Crosse celebrated four newly ordained priests today.
The ceremony taking place at Saint Joseph The Workman Cathedral in downtown La Crosse beginning just after 10:00 a.m. this morning.
Jared Clements, one of the men being ordained hails from Holmen and says he found his love in faith at a young age while on a trip.
"We had mass in rocky mountain national park and it's there that the priest father Greg Borne great, great priest that he gave a homily on the importance of joy," he said. "It was in that moment that the lord was really able to speak to me and he told me Jared I want you to be my priest."
He says his faith has allowed him to travel and see the world including four years in Rome.
"And that was... I mean words cannot describe how amazing that really was and having the adventure of a lifetime and now I just got back about a month ago."
Clements is now ready to settle down and take what he has learned and spread it to the people of which he calls home.
"I am so looking forward to being back in Wisconsin back in the states," Clements said. "I mean having that opportunity to minister to those in this area that is what I am really looking forward to. I know these people I know these people and I know there language and I have at least some idea of what life is like here that I have lived."
His mother Sara Clements is very proud of her son's accomplishments.
"There is such a sense of peace knowing that he is doing what the lord has asked him to do," she said. "And this is his calling and its very very evident watching him today and knowing that this is you know he's going to make the world a better place."
The first blessing from the new priests took place at the La Crosse Center.