 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Favorable meteorological conditions will lead to enhanced surface
ozone production today. In general, peak ozone concentrations occur
from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower ozone
concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours. The
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
level on an isolated basis.

During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Four Priests Ordained in La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0
Saint Josephs Cathedral

Four Priests ordained in La Crosse today. 

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - The Diocese of La Crosse celebrated four newly ordained priests today.

The ceremony taking place at Saint Joseph The Workman Cathedral in downtown La Crosse beginning just after 10:00 a.m. this morning.

Jared Clements, one of the men being ordained hails from Holmen and says he found his love in faith at a young age while on a trip.

"We had mass in rocky mountain national park and it's there that the priest father Greg Borne great, great priest that he gave a homily on the importance of joy," he said. "It was in that moment that the lord was really able to speak to me and he told me Jared I want you to be my priest."

He says his faith has allowed him to travel and see the world including four years in Rome.

"And that was... I mean words cannot describe how amazing that really was and having the adventure of a lifetime and now I just got back about a month ago."

Clements is now ready to settle down and take what he has learned and spread it to the people of which he calls home.

"I am so looking forward to being back in Wisconsin back in the states," Clements said. "I mean having that opportunity to minister to those in this area that is what I am really looking forward to. I know these people I know these people and I know there language and I have at least some idea of what life is like here that I have lived."

His mother Sara Clements is very proud of her son's accomplishments.

"There is such a sense of peace knowing that he is doing what the lord has asked him to do," she said. "And this is his calling and its very very evident watching him today and knowing that this is you know he's going to make the world a better place."

The first blessing from the new priests took place at the La Crosse Center.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you