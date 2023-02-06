Four WTC diesel mechanic students receive scholarships to help grow the industry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA) is supporting Western Technical College (WTC) diesel mechanic students with scholarships.
Like most industries right now, the diesel mechanic sector is seeing a shortage of workers.
WTC Diesel and Heavy Equipment instructor Cody Bork said the industry is seeing more people quit or retire than pursue the certifications for the job.
The $5,000 scholarships from IEDA are supporting and encouraging four students in the WTC program.
"I was ecstatic. Even last year they did the same - this wasn't the first year they gave scholarships to our students," Bork said. "They can take a step back and get a weight lifted and just take their time and focus on school."
The scholarship is doing just that for Eric Hunter.
"Well I'm already working in the industry and I had to take out a substantial tool truck loan and this is going to pay off the majority of it," Hunter said.
For Isaac Kramer, it's helping him fine-tune a family skill while paying for school.
"It'll help me start off pretty strong. I mean, it'll help me pay for this semester of schooling especially and stay at the dorms," Kramer said. "So housing is also a big cost."
With a mission to provide marketing, education and networking opportunities, IEDA is making schooling a little more comfortable for Sam Tower.
"I can pay for school and then I won't have any debt really after school so I can get right to work," Tower said.
For Logan Walsh, it's making life a little easier for him and his family.
"I have a one-year-old son now and another one about to be born, so $5,000 will help a long way towards various costs," Walsh said. "Besides the basic stuff, there's a lot of specialty tools that you need in this industry."
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there are nearly 30,000 jobs opening in the diesel service technicians and mechanics industry each year. Employment is expected to grow by about four percent by 2031.