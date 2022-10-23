Fourth Annual Thriller Parade draws crowds to Downtown La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- Zombies and ghouls prowled through La Crescent for the fourth annual Thriller Parade.
Based on Michael Jackson's hit Thriller, the dance was recreated by a La Crescent mom Meagan Waddell.
She took inspiration from the event in her hometown Lexington, KY., which drew thousands of people.
After weeks of practicing, around 42 dancing zombies took to the streets to kick off Halloween week.
Performing twice for the community Sunday night, zombies of all ages showcased the hit dance moves from the popular music video.
The event also doubled as a fundraiser for a local school's Son Superhero and Daughter Dance.
Waddell hopes to keep the event growing in the future and said this year's event may have seen the largest crowd yet.
