 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
246 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 CLARK                 JUNEAU

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

JACKSON               LA CROSSE             MONROE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACK RIVER FALLS, FRIENDSHIP,
LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, SPARTA, AND TOMAH.

Fourth Fridays on Front takes advantage of park, river view, and more

  • Updated
  • 0
Front Street and Riverside Park.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new monthly summer event series looks to bring together the city's food, music, and arts and crafts scene in one picturesque place.

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce announced the start of Fourth Fridays on Front presented by Trust Point. It is a summer series planned for the fourth Friday of each month with dates set for June 24, July 22, August 26, and September 23. 

The free event is on Front Street and in Riverside Park. It extends onto the South Green Space and Fountain area. According to the chamber, an art walk will set up along the Civic Center Plaza walkway bringing people from downtown to the park. Food vendors will set up along Front Street. Chamber CEO Neal Zygarlicke says area businesses can thrive during these events.

"People will notice that on the fourth Friday, this is happening in La Crosse," Zygarlicke says. "They almost make it a point to stop down when they are planning to be in town. I do think that it'll help. Especially the downtown area and those local businesses on that forth Fridays when we are hosting this event as it will bring in more people to downtown."

The festivities run from 3-7 p.m. each Friday. The Chamber has yet to book any performances, but envisions the event to resemble "Food Truck Fridays" seen in other communities.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you