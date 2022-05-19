Fourth Fridays on Front takes advantage of park, river view, and more

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 246 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN ADAMS CLARK JUNEAU IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN JACKSON LA CROSSE MONROE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACK RIVER FALLS, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, SPARTA, AND TOMAH.