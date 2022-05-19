Fourth Fridays on Front takes advantage of park, river view, and more

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new monthly summer event series looks to bring together the city's food, music, and arts and crafts scene in one picturesque place.
The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce announced the start of Fourth Fridays on Front presented by Trust Point. It is a summer series planned for the fourth Friday of each month with dates set for June 24, July 22, August 26, and September 23.
The free event is on Front Street and in Riverside Park. It extends onto the South Green Space and Fountain area. According to the chamber, an art walk will set up along the Civic Center Plaza walkway bringing people from downtown to the park. Food vendors will set up along Front Street. Chamber CEO Neal Zygarlicke says area businesses can thrive during these events.
"People will notice that on the fourth Friday, this is happening in La Crosse," Zygarlicke says. "They almost make it a point to stop down when they are planning to be in town. I do think that it'll help. Especially the downtown area and those local businesses on that forth Fridays when we are hosting this event as it will bring in more people to downtown."
The festivities run from 3-7 p.m. each Friday. The Chamber has yet to book any performances, but envisions the event to resemble "Food Truck Fridays" seen in other communities.