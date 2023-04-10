Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary holds 43rd annual geranium sale

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's time to purchase flowers for a good cause.
The Franciscan Healthcare Auxiliary is once again selling potted geraniums, patio pots, hanging baskets, and Hibiscus plants to raise money for scholarships for nursing students.
The proceeds will go towards those students at Western Technical Collage and Viterbo University.
You can find more details on the auxiliary's website, but here are the details:
Pre-order April 3 – 26:
Place your order any time online from April 3 through April 26.
Prepayment is required. MasterCard, VISA and Discover cards are accepted. Sales tax is included in all prices.
If you are unable to order online or have questions, call Pat at 507-895-4084 or 515-401-2350.
Curbside pickup May 3 - 4:
Online orders can be picked up May 3 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and May 4 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the garage located at 11th and Ferry Streets in La Crosse.
Lawn décor and a LIMITED supply of plants MAY be available for sale on location during the curbside pickup dates. Pre-order online to ensure the availability of your selections.
All sales are final, with no refunds or exchanges. Thank you for your support and understanding.
Plants below come in an assortment of colors:
Flower arrangement details include:
· Potted Geraniums:
4 ½ inch - $5.50
Hanging Basket
10”– $26.50 Geraniums only
12”– $42: Calliope geranium with mixed flowers
Patio Pot
10”– $26.50: Geraniums only
12”– $42: Calliope geraniums with mixed flowers
14” x 22” – $55: Hibiscus Plant