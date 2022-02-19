Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration practiced the indigenous tradition of maple tree tapping

ST. JOSEPH, Wis. (WXOW) -- Franciscan Sisters spent their Saturday learning the indigenous tradition of maple tree tapping, a first step in the syrup making process.
Within the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration (FSPA) spirituality, members care for all living things - to nurture both people and the land.
"We are acknowledging indigenous tradition of tapping maple trees," FSPA Integral Ecology Director Beth Piggish said. "This is ancestral Ho-Chunk land and today we are here as a community of sisters, affiliates and friends of FSPA."
Both adults and children gathered around the sugar maple and silver maple trees trying to learn the craft.
They drilled a hole two inches deep into the south-side of the tree, inserted a metal tap into the hole and then hung a bucket over the spout.
It will take four to five weeks of waiting until the sap can be harvested and the sisters hope to collect about 100 gallons of sap to boil down into two gallons of syrup.
For some of the participants, the act of harvesting sap is about appreciating what the land offers.
"Look at what we can go buy in the store as opposed to what the earth can just us," Archivist-in-training and Earth Tenders Affiliate Meg Paulino said. "The gift of the sap is a valuable gift that we treasure more than what we can purchase."
The syrup will be used within the organization at St. Rose in La Crosse and St. Joseph's ridge but Paulino said it's more than experiencing the syrups itself, it's about using the land as their ancestors did.
"[The land] has been feeding the sisters and the local community for over a hundred years," Paulino said. "Then a hundred or so years feeding the indigenous people that were here before us. So just understanding that this is our life, this is a connection and a part of our family."