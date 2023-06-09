Fravel charged with murder in death of Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Adam Fravel, the ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury, arrested Wednesday, is now charged with murder in her death.

Fravel appeared in Winona County Court Friday morning according to Winona Police Chief Tom Williams. He is charged with two counts of Murder in the Second Degree.

The probable cause statement details what led to Fravel's arrest and subsequent charges against him.

It outlines how on March 31, at 8:20 p.m, Winona Police were contacted by a friend of Kingsbury who said she was concerned with the health and safety of Madeline. The friend said it was unusual that Kingsbury hadn't contacted or communicated with her during the day. The friend said she went to Madeline's residence, saw her van there, but no one answered the door.

The friend also said that Kingsbury was "having issues with her significant other" at the residence, Adam Fravel.

Police traced down the last contact anyone had with Kingsbury at around 8:15 a.m. on March 31. After that, she sent no texts, messages, or made calls on her phone.

Fravel told investigators that he last saw her at the residence when he left with the van to run errands and begin the process of moving out of the residence. He admitted that they were in the process of separating. Fravel also told police that Kingsbury had begun another relationship but didn't know how long it had been going on.

Later in the complaint, the probable cause statement said police asked about a report that Fravel told Madeline that if she didn't listen up, she would end up like Gabby Petito.

Petito was a woman who went missing and whose body was later found in Wyoming. Her boyfriend later admitted he had killed her. The story made national headlines.

The statement also details evidence of domestic violence by Fravel towards Kingsbury including one where a friend saw him put his hands around Madeline's throat.

From there, the statement goes into detail on the digital evidence including surveillance camera videos, phone records, and computer records that helped provide more details on what happened on March 31.

Videos showed that a van matching the description of Kingsbury's was seen leaving the residence and traveling towards Mabel and back again between 9:44 a.m. and 1:28 p.m.

From the statement, "As part of their investigation, law enforcement officers traveled the route Fravel stated he drove on the morning of March 31, 2023. Investigators noted that with the exception of the 45-minute time period between the time he is observed traveling south of Rushford on Highway 43 and later at the same location traveling northbound on Highway 43, the times are consistent with normal expected travel times between the locations."

The statement ends with details of the discovery of a body, later identified as Kingsbury, on June 7, on a rural road near Mabel.

Bail was set at $2 million, or $1 million with conditions that included no contact with Kingsbury's parents or siblings. He would be allowed to have contact with his children if he is released on bail.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said that Adam Fravel is appearing in a Winona County Courtroom Friday morning to face charges related to the death of Madeline Kingsbury.

Fravel was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Murder-2nd Degree-With Intent-Not Premeditation. He's been in the Winona County Jail since his arrest.

On Thursday, Williams announced that a body found off a remote road near Mabel in Fillmore County was Kingsbury.

A 2 p.m. news conference is scheduled to provide more information on the court hearing, charges, and where the case goes from here.

WXOW has a crew going to Winona. We'll provide updates on WXOW.com as they become available.