Fravel evidentiary hearing moved to September

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - An evidentiary hearing for the man accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury is moved to September.
Court documents showed that the attorney for Adam Fravel wants additional time to look over the evidence gathered by authorities in the case.
"The discovery in this matter is voluminous and ongoing," the letter from Zachary C. Bauer sent to Winona County Judge Nancy Buytendorp.
He cited testing from the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that won't be complete until mid-August, several hundred pages of documents arrived this week, and not all the body camera video is available yet as reasons for the postponement.
In Minnesota, an omnibus hearing determines whether there is enough evidence that the person charged should go to trial.
The Special Assistant Winona County Attorney Phillip Prokopowicz also agreed to the delay according to Bauer's letter to the judge sent Wednesday morning.
The hearing was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Later in the afternoon, Judge Buytendorp signed off on the order to move the hearing until September 22 at 3 p.m.
Fravel was arrested on June 7 after the discovery of Kingsbury's body in a rural area near Mabel.
The mother of two children with Fravel was last seen March 31 in Winona.
Fravel is currently held in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester where he was transferred following his arrest.
He is charged with two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, one with intent and one without intent.