Free admission to International Owl Center in Houston on August 4

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - A free opportunity to learn all about owls is coming up August 4 at the International Owl Center in Houston.
They're celebrating International Owl Awareness Day.
Admission is free to the center thanks to a sponsorship by the Rushford State Bank.
While at the center, visitors can meet four of the center's owls including a Burrowing Owl, Eastern Screech Owl, Barn Owl, and a Great Horned Owl.
The center is featuring 30-minute educational programs on the owls and others every hour on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are also free cookies and owl-friendly door prizes given away throughout the day.
They are expecting large crowds to attend especially for the 11 a.m. program.
For more information on the International Owl Center and program schedule, click here.