Free fishing day in La Crosse on June 4

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 125 children have the opportunity to learn about fishing on Saturday at an event in La Crosse.
The 10th annual Kids Free Fishing Day runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Chad Erickson Memorial Park.
The event is organized by the Western Wiconsin AFL-CIO, Union Sportsmen's Alliance, and Xyzpda.
The first 125 children ages 2-16 registered receive a free fishing rod and reel, bait from Ace Hardware of La Crosse, and an outdoors goodie bag.
Also, light, picnic-style sealed snacks and drinks are provided. Participants must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone.
Registration is highly recommended. You can click here to sign up.
The event does coincide with Wisconsin's Free Fishing Weekend, so adults won't need licenses to fish along with their children at the same time.