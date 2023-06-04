 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for Particulates until midnight tonight.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.

In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are
expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis, MN to Ironwood,
MI line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line.

It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Free fishing fun for kids

  • Updated
  • 0

Kids get a chance to try their hand at fishing and hope to reel in a nice catch while having some real fun.

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The 11th annual Kids Fishing Day took place Saturday morning at Chad Erickson Memorial Park. Each year, kids of all ages can fish for free, with rods, reels, bait and even lunch provided.

fish one

The shores at Chad Erickson Memorial Park were lined with young anglers.

The annual event was put together this year by the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO and the Union Sportsmen's Alliance. According to event coordinator Mike Davis Jr., with school ending, it's a great time to get kids hooked on fishing. 

fish two

The 11th annual kids fishing day was made possible through a partnership between the AFL-CIO of Western Wisconsin and the Union Sportsmen's Alliance.

For five-year-old James, who fished with his grandfather, it was a learning experience. "I get a worm and poke it," he said. "Then we go and then you release it...and then go!"

While James worked on perfecting his cast, 15-year-old Passion found a fishing hot spot.

"I just stay in one spot," Passion said. "I like to use the line more than the pole and then pull up, just like trick the fish...It's like the sixth one I've caught today."

Bluegills, bullheads and even a turtle were just part of the reported catches. 

