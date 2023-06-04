Free fishing fun for kids

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The 11th annual Kids Fishing Day took place Saturday morning at Chad Erickson Memorial Park. Each year, kids of all ages can fish for free, with rods, reels, bait and even lunch provided.
The annual event was put together this year by the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO and the Union Sportsmen's Alliance. According to event coordinator Mike Davis Jr., with school ending, it's a great time to get kids hooked on fishing.
For five-year-old James, who fished with his grandfather, it was a learning experience. "I get a worm and poke it," he said. "Then we go and then you release it...and then go!"
While James worked on perfecting his cast, 15-year-old Passion found a fishing hot spot.
"I just stay in one spot," Passion said. "I like to use the line more than the pole and then pull up, just like trick the fish...It's like the sixth one I've caught today."
Bluegills, bullheads and even a turtle were just part of the reported catches.