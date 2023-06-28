 Skip to main content
Free lunch program serves up food and fun for the summer

Winona Free meals.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- With summer in full swing, the Winona Area Public School (WAPS) district is providing a break from the chaos by serving free meals to people under the age of 18. 

WAPS has been serving up meals throughout town since 2015 and providing free meals to children. 

Free Meals in Winona.jpg

The school's district nutrition director, Jennifer Walters, said they serve about 400 meals a day.

The program serves food at five locations:

  • Bob Welch Aquatic Center 
  • East End Recreation Center (Mondays & Wednesdays)
  • Sinclair Park (Tuesdays & Thursdays)
  • Goodview Elementary School
  • Winona Middle School
Winona Free Lunches.jpg

"We have to follow the USDA guidelines. We serve whole grains, we have protein, they have to have fruits and veggies," Walters said. "It's a good feeling to be able to serve to the children."

Parent Sara Laufenberg said Wednesday that the program is accessible for families and is a much needed resource in the community. 

"Just the availability of this program and lunches," Laufenberg said. "I'm an educator, as well. I worry a lot about kids in the summer and where they're going to get their next meal because they don't always have that. I just think it's fantastic that they're able to do this."

Winona Free meals2.jpg

George Lofy, a local fourth grader, said he takes advantage of the free meals often and gave the program an A+. 

"It's a great place for you to meet new friends and to have a good time, have really good food and you can play at the playground after," Lofy said. "It's a really fun place to be in Winona."

The free meal program is available to anyone under the age of 18 - even if they aren't a Winona resident. 

Winona Free meals3.jpg

Lunches are served Monday-Friday from 11:30-12:30 at most locations. 

More information, including menus, can be found here.

