Free weekend at Wisconsin state parks

TREMPELEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - All across Wisconsin, state parks held their annual "free weekend" where fees for admission is waived and guests could fish without a license.
Perrot State Park near Trempealeau saw an increased amount of visitors enjoying the opportunity, something ranger Justin Wershofen says benefits many.
“This weekend has always been great to allow those that have either limited funds or just want a ‘try it before you buy it’ type of get together," Wershofen said. "To come out here and see all of Wisconsin’s state parks. Whether you are one that likes to travel to far away properties or more so come to those that are right in your backyard.”
Not every activity was free. Camping still required a reservation and the park had canoes available for rent.
Boasting 13 miles of hiking trails, three miles of canoe loops, 101 campsites and more, many people took advantage of the park along the Mississippi River. Barron Penner and his family booked their trip nine months in advance and thinks it's generous of the state to hold the event.
“I think it’s great that the state does it," Penner said. "It’s just a way to attract people that don’t typically go outdoors a lot. To the parks and things like that. To kind of check out the parks and see what’s available in terms of options. There’s lots to do.”
Penner adds this was their first time visiting Trempealeau and the park, coming all the way from Milwaukee. As for security, Wershofen says not much changes for the rangers despite the increased number of guests, but park staff does stay later into the evening than usual to accommodate.