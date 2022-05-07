 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated fire weather conditions today...

A dry airmass will be in place today with afternoon humidity
values falling to around 20 to 25 percent in western Wisconsin
and 25 to 30 percent in southeast Minnesota. Southeasterly winds
will start out light this morning but rise by mid-afternoon,
especially over southeast Minnesota where speeds increase to 10 to
15 mph, gusting to upwards of 25 mph. East of the Mississippi
River, winds will slowly increase to 5 to 10 mph with occasional
gusts to 15 mph.

These conditions will increase the risk of fires being hard to
control. Care should be heeded if conducting any burns or taking
part in activities that may start a fire. Please check with local
officials for any burn bans.

Freedom Honor Flight returns vets to Washington

Freedom Honor Flight Vets departing.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 107 veterans are making a special trip today. 

They're part of the 26th Freedom Honor Flight in recognition of their service to our country. 

Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War left La Crosse around 7 a.m. to fly to the nation's capitol for a day-long tour of memorials built in their honor. 

Dozens of family members, friends, and people from the community saw the veterans off this morning from the La Crosse Regional Airport. To get to the jet, the veterans had to cross the tarmac flanked on either side by appreciative current service members and other veterans as American flags blew in the morning breeze. 

Freedom Honor Flight Vets.jpg

Once in Washington, stops include the WWII Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery.

The welcome home ceremony, set for between 9-10 p.m., features fireworks by the La Crosse Skyrockers along with music by the Westby High School Marching Band. Hangar doors at Colgan Air Hangar 4 open at 7 p.m. for this popular event which is open to the public.  

MORE: Freedom Honor Flight

WXOW's Mike Beiermeister is with the flight. He'll have updates during the day on our WXOW Facebook page. We'll also have coverage tonight on our 6pm and 10 pm Reports along with more stories on the flight on Sunday's 10 pm Report. 