Freedom Honor Flight takes off for 28th time

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - One hundred veterans accompanied by volunteer guardians took the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C. on Saturday. It was the 28th flight to leave out of La Crosse.

A big crowd filled Colgan Hanger 4 to see the 28th Freedom Honor Flight take off for Washington D.C.

This year's group included veterans from both the Korean and Vietnam era. Meeting at Colgan Air Hanger 4 by 6 a.m. for a send off celebration, the plane was fully boarded and taking to the sky just after 7 a.m.

The flight included some 100 vets from the Korean and Vietnam era.

The single day trip included a special welcome in Washington D.C. followed by visits to the various war memorials by way of a luxury motorcoach.

Even before the flight began boarding, Vietnam veteran Stan Deraitus was anticipating how much he would enjoy the trip.

"The honor being bestowed on us, how well we're being treated, feels real good," said Stan Deratius, a Vietnam veteran. "So far it's great and I have a feeling it's gonna even be better. I'm going to really enjoy it."

The flight returned to La Crosse Saturday night just before 10 p.m. 

