French exchange students explore La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Épinal Cultural Exchange is back this summer after the pandemic put things on hold.
The student exchange takes place over the course of two summers. The first one is usually hosted by American students. Then, the following summer, the students visit France. This year, Americans are hosting French high school students from July 11 through July 29.
While some of the students toured elsewhere, nine students, along with an English teacher from France, stopped by the La Crosse Police Department for a visit.
"I really like La Crosse and I think it's kind of different because everything in America you have a lot of choices like drinks and activities," said French Student Grsephine Clerc. "Even in small cities you have a lot of stuff to do and you have downtown. It's like in movies. Everything is big and everything is different. The people are really nice. I really like that. "
Students also had the opportunity to visit local sites like Grandad's Bluff, in addition to the Mall of America and the Wisconsin Dells.
The group also traveled to Madison, Chicago, Green Bay, and Des Moines.
The exchange is open to all high school students, but they have to complete the application process.
The American students will visit France next July.