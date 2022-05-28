Friends and families celebrate the graduating class of 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Saturday afternoon Holmen High School celebrated the class of 2022 with its graduation ceremony at the La Crosse Center.
More than 200 students crossed the stage in an arena filled with friends and family cheering on their graduate.
Three students recalled their time at Holmen High School during their commencement addresses - each thanking their parents and faculty.
One of the speakers was Xavier Palmer, the Student Elected Speaker, who gave advice to his fellow classmates.
"I'll just say build relationships because you never know when those relationships come into play," Palmer said. "Relationships are honestly just the most important thing that you can have in life."
Palmer spoke about how the pandemic changed their education but yet made them stronger in the end and said "to get to celebrate this accomplishment - it's so awesome."
He said he plans on attending Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato where he'll study computer science and engineering while playing baseball.