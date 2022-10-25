Friends and Family gather to welcome back 88 airmen from deployment

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WXOW)- Family and friends gathered at Volk Field to welcome back 88 airmen from the 128th Air Control Squadron.
Some of the airmen were deployed for six months in the Middle East performing air surveillance, air trafficking, command and control of tactical coalition aircraft operations. Another portion of the unit was deployed at the Shaw Air Force Base located in South Carolina.
Parents of deployed Airman First Class Ashley Acker, Heather and David Acker, said it is good to have their daughter home for the upcoming holidays.
"It was nerve racking," Heather Acker said. "When she's calling you with problems on leave it's hard."
"It's nice to have her home," David Acker said.
Airman First Class Acker said she is looking forward to spending time with family and friends back from deployment.
The returning airmen will now enter a rest and refit cycle. In the next two years the squadron will engage in a planning cycle for a future deployment.