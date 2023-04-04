 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed to Moderate severity and increased in
duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

.Heavy rain this past Friday and a melting snowpack led to rises on
the Black and Yellow Rivers. While the rivers may briefly fall below
flood stage at Necedah and Black River Falls, additional rain and
melting snow is expected to bring these rivers above flood stage
tonight into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is near its crest now and will then fall
slowly through the week.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 03/16/1990.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Friends, family search for missing endangered Winona woman

  • Updated
  • 0

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The search continues for a missing Winona woman with the focus on Fillmore County.

A Facebook page created for trying to find Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, said that people were going door-to-door in the Mabel area and areas of eastern parts of the county. 

Kingsbury was last seen on Friday, March 31. She is 5-feet 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has hazel eyes and short, curly, brown hair. Authorities don't have a clothing description for Kingsbury at the time of her disappearance. 

On Monday, Winona Police said that the investigation into Kingsbury's disappearance led them to believe that a van matching a description of hers was seen traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County on March 31. She has a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van. Authorities said they were looking for information on the van between 8 a.m. on March 31 and 4 p.m. on April 1 along the Highway 43 corridor of Winona and Fillmore counties. 

The Winona Police said on Tuesday that they plan to provide an update on the case on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Winona's City Hall. 