Friends, family search for missing endangered Winona woman

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The search continues for a missing Winona woman with the focus on Fillmore County.
A Facebook page created for trying to find Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, said that people were going door-to-door in the Mabel area and areas of eastern parts of the county.
Kingsbury was last seen on Friday, March 31. She is 5-feet 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has hazel eyes and short, curly, brown hair. Authorities don't have a clothing description for Kingsbury at the time of her disappearance.
On Monday, Winona Police said that the investigation into Kingsbury's disappearance led them to believe that a van matching a description of hers was seen traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County on March 31. She has a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van. Authorities said they were looking for information on the van between 8 a.m. on March 31 and 4 p.m. on April 1 along the Highway 43 corridor of Winona and Fillmore counties.
The Winona Police said on Tuesday that they plan to provide an update on the case on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Winona's City Hall.