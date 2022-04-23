Friends of the Marsh hold clean up event in association with Earth Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Friends of the Marsh welcomed community members Saturday for a marsh clean up event.
Friends of the Marsh provided volunteers with gloves, garbage bags and trash pickers before they went out into the marsh and on the trails looking for garbage.
Organization president Chuck Lee said between 40-50 people attended the event halfway through.
"It means everything to us that we have this kind of support from the community and that enough people in the community want to help," Lee said. "Besides the fact its a good day to get out, get a little exercise and get something done."
Lee emphasized the importance of everyone taking care of the Earth around them regardless of whose mess it is - especially at a young age.
"That's a terrifically important thing that young people, whether they be elementary age or whether they be college age students pitch in and help," Lee said. "We know that encounters with nature and with the environment it's what generates an appreciation for our environment."
Friends of the Marsh will be at Sunday's Earth Fair in Myrick Park, along with other local organizations.