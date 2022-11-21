Fritz Leinfelder concedes in La Crosse County Sheriff's race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The race for La Crosse County Sheriff is now over. Nearly two weeks after Election Day, Fritz Leinfelder conceded to John Siegel on Monday.
The decision by Leinfelder comes after a recount of 13 wards in the City of La Crosse that his campaign flagged for concerns with college voters and those who registered to vote on election day.
Siegel initially won by 175 votes, but that margin increased by one following Friday's recount. Only three ballots out of more than 10,500 ballots were changed: two for Siegel and one for Leinfelder.
He said the recount cost $6,300 and the funding came from his campaign and late donations from people who wanted to assist with the recount taking place. No taxpayer dollars were used.
Following the recount, Leinfelder objected to the recount results. The La Crosse County Board of Canvassers denied the appeal.
In denying Leinfelder's objection, La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said through a statement:
“The time to object to a voter’s eligibility based on their residency is on Election Day at the polling place, not at a recount.
State law acknowledges that college students may move frequently, and provides special exceptions for them. In general:
Students have the right to vote in Wisconsin if they have resided in a ward for at least 28 days, are a U.S. Citizen, at least 18 years on or before Election Day, and are not otherwise disqualified.
Student status shall not be a consideration in determining residence for the purpose of establishing voter eligibility.
It is not necessary that there be intention to remain permanently at the voting residency. It is sufficient that the place is for the time being home of the voter to the exclusion of other places."
His campaign chose to object with the intent of filing a lawsuit. Leinfelder said, however, he changed his mind after thinking on the matter over the weekend. He said his lawyer, Sean O'Flaherty, told him a lawsuit could take a more than a year.
Click here to read Leinfelder's objection affidavit.
Leinfelder said Monday he never had any issues with the poll workers or polling places. He also said that they didn't have high hopes that the recount would change the outcome.
Talking to reporters, Leinfelder said it is time to move forward and that a lawsuit would be a distraction for himself, his family and the entire department.
"Let's make sure that the Sheriff's office is running as efficiently as well and together as we can possibly make it," Leinfelder said. "Doing something along those lines would not make that happen."
When asked for comment, Sheriff-Elect Siegel provided the following statement:
"My campaign for Sheriff has focused on representing and working with the citizens of La Crosse County. I appreciate all of the support I have received, and am looking forward to continuing the Sheriff Office’s strong tradition of working to enhance our community. I also want to commend Fritz Leinfelder on his campaign and look forward to working with him as we continue making La Crosse County a safer and healthier place to work and live."
Siegel will succeed Jeff Wolf after he retires following his only term as Sheriff.